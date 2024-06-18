Last-mile delivery provider Jitsu expands to Detroit

The California last-mile delivery provider Jitsu has expanded its service to Detroit, and now operates in 23 of the top metro areas in the U.S., the nine-year-old firm said today.

The expansion into Detroit includes a sortation center located in Highland Park, Michigan, that is capable of delivering last mile delivery shipments via a fleet of delivery service partners (DSPs) and gig drivers, Emeryville, California-based Jitsu said.

The move follows market research by Jitsu, in collaboration with Coresight Research, showing that two-day or faster delivery options were correlated with a 10.5% uplift in conversion rates and an 8.9% increase in repeat purchases. That conclusion shows that brands with more control over their shipping strategies can improve brand reputation, increase customer loyalty, and drive major revenue gains.



