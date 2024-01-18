Netlogistik Partners with SVT Robotics™ to Resell SOFTBOT® Platform

Denver, CO – January 18, 2024 – Netlogistik, the leader in powerful services that guide companies toward the digital transformation of their supply chain, announces a partnership with SVT Robotics™ a software provider that empowers IT teams to integrate, monitor, and scale automation with the tech-agnostic SOFTBOT® Platform.

This partnership enables Netlogistik’s customers using Blue Yonder to easily deploy automation, reduce support costs, and maximize uptime across their facilities. The SOFTBOT Platform also normalizes and aggregates supply chain data from disparate sources enabling companies to easily optimize their operations.

"Our customers want to add automation to their warehouse environment, but it is not as simple as it sounds, given there are so many different automation types and technologies,” says Scott Zickert, managing partner of Netlogistik. "Once we integrate the Blue Yonder WMS into a client's operation, we can quickly and easily add picking systems, robots, put-away systems, vision systems, and more through the SOFTBOT Platform. Customers improve operational efficiency and scalability for faster ROI.”

“We are pleased to add Netlogistik as a reseller partner, as we’ve achieved success together with multiple customers,” says Jay Blinderman, Vice President of Sales and Partner Success at SVT Robotics. "As a Blue Yonder Gold Partner, Netlogistik is well positioned to help operations and IT teams achieve their automation and digital transformation goals."

Netlogistik has helped hundreds of Blue Yonder WMS customers drive faster time to value. With their experience and proven methodology, Netlogistik helps customers optimize their warehouses by increasing productivity and lowering operational costs.

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory, seamless deployments of the Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions, and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 300 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in logistics and commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

About SVT Robotics™

SVT Robotics empowers supply chain IT teams to integrate, monitor, and scale automation with the tech-agnostic SOFTBOT® Platform. This reduces custom development and support by providing a standard way for technologies to communicate. The SOFTBOT Platform also delivers enhanced system visibility, simplified troubleshooting, maximized uptime, and access to aggregated data, enabling companies to optimize operations across their business. Visit http://svtrobotics.com.