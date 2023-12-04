INBOUND

Logistics gives back: December 2023

Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

December 4, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
Nelson-Jameson
  • National dairy distributor Nelson-Jameson kicked off a new initiative to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with a $5,000 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). 
  • Swisslog Healthcare, a supplier of medication management and transport automation solutions, recently donated over $8,500 in supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Joyful Journeys Community Enrichment, a Broomfield, Colorado-based nonprofit that provides essential services and supplies to families in need. The donated PPE will be used to help protect local parents and children from the virus that causes Covid-19 and help the community prepare for flu season. 
