Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Survey: retailers face a “highly challenging” holiday season

Relex study says consumers may reduce peak season shopping budgets.

person shopping for relex consumer trends survey
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 29, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The majority of American consumers (86%) plan to reduce their holiday shopping budgets this year, with nearly half (47%) expecting to cut spending by more than 50% compared to last year, according to consumer research from Relex Solutions.

The forecast runs against some other studies that predict the upcoming holiday shopping season will be a stronger than last year, with higher sales and earlier shopping than 2023.

But Finland-based Relex says its conclusion is based on the shorter holiday shopping period of 27 days in 2024 (five days shorter than 2023), combined with economic volatility and supply chain disruptions. The research includes survey responses from 1,000 U.S. consumers in October 2024.

According to Relex, those results reveal a complex landscape where price sensitivity and decreased brand loyalty are reshaping traditional retail dynamics. That means retailers and manufacturers must carefully balance promotional strategies with profitability while maintaining product availability, since consumers are actively seeking better value and may switch between brands more readily.

"Retailers are facing a highly challenging season, with consumers prioritizing value more than ever. To succeed, retailers must not only offer attractive promotions but also ensure those deals don’t erode their margins. At the same time, manufacturers need to optimize their operations and collaborate with retailers to deliver value without sacrificing profitability," Madhav Durbha, Relex’ group vice president of CPG and Manufacturing, said in a release. The company says it provides a supply chain and retail planning platform that optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning.

"This holiday season represents a critical juncture for the retail industry," Durbha added. "With reduced brand loyalty and a shorter shopping window, there’s no room for error. Retailers and manufacturers need to work together closely, leveraging AI-powered tools to anticipate demand, manage inventory, and run effective promotions," Durbha said.

In additional findings, the survey found:

  • Brand loyalty is eroding: About 45% of consumers say they're less likely to remain loyal to brands without meaningful discounts, while 41% will switch brands if faced with both poor deals and out-of-stock products.
  • Digital channels dominate deal-seeking behavior: Store and brand apps (60%) and email promotions (60%) are the primary channels for finding deals, while only 32% of consumers primarily search for deals in physical stores.
  • Supply chain concerns remain significant: Nearly 85% of shoppers express concern about potential disruptions, with electronics (60%) and clothing/accessories (57%) being the categories of highest concern.
  • Age significantly impacts shopping behavior: Consumers from age 45-60 show the highest economic sensitivity, with 60% cutting budgets by more than 50%, while shoppers aged 18-29 prioritize product availability over price.
ArticleStrategyEditorial
relex solutions
ArticleStrategyEditorial
relex solutions

The Latest

fuel cell truck EPA port grants
Article

EPA awards $3 billion through Clean Ports Program

outrider electric yard trucks
Article

Outrider scales up expansion with $62 million investment

intermodal operations
Article

Tennessee waltzes off with top prize at IANA case study competition

More Stories

A United States Postal Service van drives on a curving mountain road..
Parcel express market confronts a shifting landscape
Parcel express market confronts a shifting landscape

Parcel express market confronts a shifting landscape

Having survived the demand surge of the pandemic and its aftermath, the parcel express market is undergoing an evolution of unprecedented proportions as the nation’s largest express carriers struggle to address multiple challenges—from a growing cast of new competitors, to rationalizing their networks and reining in surging costs, to dealing with flattening e-commerce volumes and a stubborn weakness in U.S. manufacturing and industrial output that’s putting a damper on parcel growth.

Shippers have serious issues with the high cost of parcel service, exacerbated by a flurry of surcharges and changes implemented for this peak season, says Bart De Muynck, principal at strategic supply chain consulting firm Bart De Muynck LLC. “If you are doing high volumes in peak season, those increases mean tens of millions of dollars in extra parcel shipping costs,” he says.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cibao Meat Products logo

Deli-meat producer takes company communications into the digital age

Family-owned business Cibao Meat Products, a producer of Hispanic-style sausages and deli meats, has long prided itself on staying true to the traditions and values the company was founded on in 1969—like a commitment to high-quality ingredients and a family workplace atmosphere. Less of a source of pride, however, was its continuing reliance on the same, mostly manual, processes and data management techniques used at its inception.

With the company now selling its meats to retail giants such as BJ’s, Sam’s Club, and Costco as well as 500 supermarkets and restaurants across the U.S., Cibao president Heinz Vieluf Jr. knew that it was time to take the company into the digital age. “As a third-generation leader of a multigenerational company, I put an emphasis on bringing our business into the digital future and utilizing technologies that will help propel success,” he said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
autonomous lift truck in warehouse

Going deep on self-driving vehicles

As autonomous systems take on a bigger role in logistics and industrial production applications, the race is on to make the equipment smarter, more efficient, and safer. To accelerate work in this area, the German lift truck and logistics technology vendor Kion Group is partnering with a local university to support expanded studies on artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems.

Through a grant of $1.1 million over a period of five years, Kion has funded an endowed professorship for Safe Autonomous Systems at TU Dortmund University. The program will be headed up by computer science professor Sebastian Peitz.

Keep ReadingShow less
Palmer's product on the line.

Photo courtesy of ET Browne

Streamlining supply lines

American skin-care company ET Browne—best known for its Palmer’s Cocoa Butter—has trimmed costs, boosted revenue, and increased profits thanks to a recent IT upgrade from its longtime technology partner Syspro, a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider that specializes in serving manufacturing and distribution businesses. ET Browne has run on Syspro software for 25 years and racked up some of its biggest year-over-year improvements following a 2023 upgrade to the latest version of Syspro ERP—an enhancement that allowed it to leverage the platform’s material requirements and planning (MRP) capabilities to build a just-in-time inventory system.

The net result? A smoother-running supply chain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Clean Energy illustrations

Illustration courtesy of Clean Energy Fuels Corporation

Try before you buy

For consumers, the car-buying process generally includes a test drive so they can see if the vehicle lives up to its hype before they plunk down any money. But the process can be a little more difficult for commercial fleet managers.

That experience is about to get easier thanks to Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a California company that provides renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation industry. Last month, Clean Energy launched a program to allow heavy-duty fleets to try out a truck equipped with the new Cummins 15-liter X15N natural-gas engine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.