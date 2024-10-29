Survey: retailers face a “highly challenging” holiday season

The majority of American consumers (86%) plan to reduce their holiday shopping budgets this year, with nearly half (47%) expecting to cut spending by more than 50% compared to last year, according to consumer research from Relex Solutions.
The forecast runs against some other studies that predict the upcoming holiday shopping season will be a stronger than last year, with higher sales and earlier shopping than 2023.
But Finland-based Relex says its conclusion is based on the shorter holiday shopping period of 27 days in 2024 (five days shorter than 2023), combined with economic volatility and supply chain disruptions. The research includes survey responses from 1,000 U.S. consumers in October 2024.
According to Relex, those results reveal a complex landscape where price sensitivity and decreased brand loyalty are reshaping traditional retail dynamics. That means retailers and manufacturers must carefully balance promotional strategies with profitability while maintaining product availability, since consumers are actively seeking better value and may switch between brands more readily.
"Retailers are facing a highly challenging season, with consumers prioritizing value more than ever. To succeed, retailers must not only offer attractive promotions but also ensure those deals don’t erode their margins. At the same time, manufacturers need to optimize their operations and collaborate with retailers to deliver value without sacrificing profitability," Madhav Durbha, Relex’ group vice president of CPG and Manufacturing, said in a release. The company says it provides a supply chain and retail planning platform that optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning.
"This holiday season represents a critical juncture for the retail industry," Durbha added. "With reduced brand loyalty and a shorter shopping window, there’s no room for error. Retailers and manufacturers need to work together closely, leveraging AI-powered tools to anticipate demand, manage inventory, and run effective promotions," Durbha said.
In additional findings, the survey found:
- Brand loyalty is eroding: About 45% of consumers say they're less likely to remain loyal to brands without meaningful discounts, while 41% will switch brands if faced with both poor deals and out-of-stock products.
- Digital channels dominate deal-seeking behavior: Store and brand apps (60%) and email promotions (60%) are the primary channels for finding deals, while only 32% of consumers primarily search for deals in physical stores.
- Supply chain concerns remain significant: Nearly 85% of shoppers express concern about potential disruptions, with electronics (60%) and clothing/accessories (57%) being the categories of highest concern.
- Age significantly impacts shopping behavior: Consumers from age 45-60 show the highest economic sensitivity, with 60% cutting budgets by more than 50%, while shoppers aged 18-29 prioritize product availability over price.