Software firm launches initiative to advance women in supply chain tech

New professional community will host networking events and panel discussions on key career advancement challenges.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 30, 2024
Women in supply chain tech don’t always have it easy. That’s particularly true when it comes to building a career in the male-dominated field, where they may face gender bias, limited advancement opportunities, and a lack of mentorship and support.

In a bid to address the problem, the Dallas-based AI (artificial intelligence) software platform provider o9 has launched a professional community that aims to promote gender equality within the supply chain and digital tech industries. Named after Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom, strategy, and mentorship, thegroup is open to all women who work in the supply chain and digital technology sectors, and hold leadership roles within their organizations.

“Across many professional industries, women have made strides in breaking down barriers; however, supply chain and digital technology are two sectors that are often seen as being male-dominated,” Stephan de Barse, o9’s chief revenue officer, said in a release. “Through the o9 Minerva community, we aim to elevate the incredible knowledge, drive, and experiences of women working in the supply chain space.”

The new group will host networking events and panel discussions that feature expert guidance from “Minerva Ambassadors,” high-ranking professionals who will discuss their career paths and experiences within the supply chain and digital tech space. During the events, Minerva Ambassadors will also address key career advancement challenges, such as gender disparity, access to mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, and the opportunity for more diversity in leadership roles.

“As a supply chain risk management (SCRM) expert and Minerva Ambassador, I am excited to share my own professional journey alongside fellow supply chain leaders and speak to some of the unique challenges that women face as they advance their careers,” Lara Pedrini, global head of sales at risk-management tech company Exiger, said. “I am committed to the advancement of women in the workplace and digital tech, and look forward to discussing ways to close the gender gap for women in STEM fields and foster more inclusive corporate policies and work environments where women can thrive.”

