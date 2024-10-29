EPA awards $3 billion through Clean Ports Program

Port authorities across the country will get help in purchasing zero-emission equipment thanks to $3 billion in federal funding to decarbonize their operations, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) said today.
Provided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Ports Program, the money will flow through 55 grants across 27 states and territories.
With that money, qualified ports intend to buy over 1,500 units of cargo handling equipment, 1,000 drayage trucks, 10 locomotives, and 20 vessels, as well as shore power systems, battery-electric and hydrogen vehicle charging and fueling infrastructure, and solar power generation.
For example, funds going to the Port of Los Angeles include a $412 million grant to support its goal of achieving 100% zero-emission (ZE) terminal operations by 2030. And following the award, the Port and its private sector partners will match the EPA grant with an additional $236 million, bringing the total new investment in ZE programs at the Port of Los Angeles to $644 million. According to the Port of Los Angeles, the combined new funding will go toward purchasing nearly 425 pieces of battery electric, human-operated ZE cargo-handling equipment, installing 300 new ZE charging ports and other related infrastructure, and deploying 250 ZE drayage trucks. The grant will also provide for $50 million for a community-led ZE grant program, workforce development, and related engagement activities.
And the Port of Oakland received $322 million through the grant, which will generate a total of nearly $500 million when combined with port and local partner contributions. Altogether, that total will be the largest-ever amount of federal funding for a Bay Area program aimed at cutting emissions from seaport cargo operations. The grant will finance 663 pieces of zero-emissions equipment which includes 475 drayage trucks and 188 pieces of cargo handling equipment.
Likewise, the Port of Virginia said its $380 million in new funding will help to reach its goal of eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The grant money will be used to buy and install electric assets and equipment while retiring legacy equipment powered by engines that burn gasoline or diesel fuel.
According to AAPA, those awards will demonstrate to Congress that the Clean Ports Program should become permanent with annual appropriations. Otherwise, they would soon cease to be funded as backing from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) comes to a close, AAPA said. “From the earliest stages of legislative development in Congress, America’s ports have been ecstatic about and committed to the vision of implementing a novel grant program for the port industry that will complement and strengthen existing plans to diversify how we power our ports,” Cary Davis, AAPA’s president and CEO, said in a release. “These grant funding awards will usher in a cleaner and more resilient future for our ports and national transportation system. We thank our champions in Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration for committing to us and we look forward to working closely with our Federal Government partners to get these funds quickly deployed and put to work.”