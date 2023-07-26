Tompkins Solutions Names Dan Bryan Vice President of Sales

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that Dan Bryan has joined the company as vice president of sales. In this role, Bryan will be responsible for driving sales growth and identifying opportunities to deliver value to existing and prospective customers.

Bryan has more than two decades of experience leading sourcing and logistics initiatives and business development efforts for organizations ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Tompkins, Bryan was partner and vice president for Blue Spring Partners, and also held senior management positions with Overstock.com, iFit (formerly Icon Health & Fitness) and UPS Supply Chain Solutions.

“Dan’s extensive background in supply chain and logistics and demonstrated success helping companies achieve revenue targets and reduce costs will be invaluable to both our clients and our organization,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “We’re excited to have him on board and help us continue to deliver results-driven supply chain solutions to our customers.”

In response to rapid growth, Tompkins Solutions is currently seeking talented supply chain professionals to join their team. To learn more about the available positions, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com or contact us at info@tompkinsinc.com.

