Tompkins Solutions names Roy Smith Vice President of Material Handling Integration

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and services firm, has named Roy Smith as vice president of sales of its material handling integration division. In this role, Smith will be responsible for driving sales revenue and growth by building and maintaining customer relationships and delivering best-in-breed ... ), conveyors, robotics and other warehouse automation solutions. Prior to joining Tompkins, Smith was the southwest regional sales manager for Interroll, the leading global provider of material handling solutions.



"We are excited to welcome Roy to the Tompkins team," said David Latona, co-CEO of Tompkins Solutions. "His strong track record of developing long-term business relationships and vast knowledge of material handling systems make him an invaluable resource to our organization and our clients."



Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Western Michigan University.