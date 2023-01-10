Tompkins Solutions Names Billy Carter Vice President of Sales

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that Billy Carter has joined the company as vice president of sales. In this role, Carter will be responsible for delivering systemic solutions to help clients overcome their complex supply chain challenges.

Carter has more than two decades of industrial engineering and logistics experience, with a proven track record of developing and implementing leading supply chain solutions for e-commerce fulfillment and retail distribution operations. Prior to joining Tompkins, Carter served as vice president of technical sales for Fortna, and held senior industrial engineering management positions with Kohl’s and H-E-B.

“We are excited to welcome Billy to the Tompkins team,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “His demonstrated success and combination of experience on both the supply chain consulting side and the client side will make him an invaluable asset to our organization and help ensure our clients continue to receive the best possible solutions for their unique needs.”

In response to rapid growth, Tompkins Solutions is currently seeking talented supply chain professionals to join their team. To learn more about the available positions, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com or contact us at info@tompkinsinc.com.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.