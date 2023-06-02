The 3 V’s Business Innovation Award & Best Startup Contest

Lombard, IL (June 1, 2023) – The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly are launching an Innovations Awards Contest: The 3 V’s Business Innovation Award & Best Startup, to be presented at CSCMP’s EDGE 2023 Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in the exchange’s Innovation Theater on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

In honor of CSCMP’s 60th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of Art Mesher’s 3V’s Framework, the new contest compliments the association’s foundation and mission to educate and develop supply chain professionals throughout their careers.

The impact of Mesher’s 3 V’s Framework on the supply chain discipline has been immediate and lasting. The 3 V’s principles teach us to harness visibility, embrace variability, and compete on velocity. Over the years, these principles have been updated based on new developments to help guide companies worldwide. Mesher has also published numerous definitional structures of the concepts which have become industry standards.

“There has never been a more important time in the history of our discipline to teach, train and celebrate the successful impact that supply chain innovation has on corporate competitiveness,” shared Art Mesher, author of the 3V’s Framework and former chairman/CEO, Descartes Systems Group Inc. “We need to accept the responsibility. We must promote and celebrate successful innovation.”

CSCMP’s President and CEO, Mark Baxa added, "The contribution of CSCMP members and particularly our Distinguished Service Award winners enables CSCMP to achieve its mission to advance the supply chain profession. The continued support of members like Art Mesher is invaluable to our current and future members as we build on the foundation of 60 years of service and success. We sincerely thank Art for his continued support and recognize the value of the 3V’s concepts he created. "

The contest will be hosted live by Rick Blasgen, former president and CEO of CSCMP, and Art Mesher in the Innovation Theater at the EDGE 2023 Supply Chain Exchange Exhibition during the annual conference.

For more information on The 3V’s and submitting an entry, please visit 3VsofSupplyChain.com.

Questions about the competition can be directed to Maria MacDonald, Director of Client Success, CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly, maria@supplychainquarterly.com, or call 508.316.9442.

About Art Mesher

At the time of his receipt of CSCMP’s Distinguished Service Award, Art Mesher was the Chief Executive Officer at The Descartes Systems Group Inc. He has emerged as one of the foremost pioneers, business developers, and thought leaders in the supply chain and logistics industries, and is considered by many to be one of the founders of the on-demand logistics networks we know today. He has a natural ability to identify supply chain and logistics trends; is focused on promoting the use of innovative technology to address these trends; and is passionate about educating stakeholders on the importance of embracing these trends. Art has developed and applied emerging technologies that have helped to build the logistics industry on a global scale. As a "champion" for the industry, Art has an incredible drive to make the world a better place through logistics.

About CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly Magazine

CSCMP’s SUPPLY CHAIN QUARTERLY offers a unique, proven channel to unite sellers with buyers of supply chain products and services, including CEOs, vice presidents, and directors and managers involved in shipping, wholesale, consulting, 3PL, retail, and manufacturing operations. Staff-written stories and contributed articles from leading practitioners, academics, and consultants provide unparalleled thought leadership on international and domestic supply chain operations. To learn more, visit SupplyChainQuarterly.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About CSCMP

Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the preeminent worldwide professional association dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of research and knowledge on supply chain management. With CSCMP members located around the world, representing nearly all industry sectors, government, and academia, CSCMP members receive unparalleled networking opportunities, cutting-edge research, and online and on-site professional educational opportunities. To learn more, visit cscmp.org and find CSCMP on social media: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, CSCMPTV, and Instagram.