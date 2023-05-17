Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Parker Hay to Service Center Manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 17, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Parker Hay has been promoted to service center manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Hay started his career at the Monroe service center in Louisiana as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Parker has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead through his commitment to instilling a collaborative, people-centric work culture,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He has maintained a great track record since he started with our company, and we’re looking forward to watching him continue to grow in his career at the Baton Rouge service center.”

Hay is excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

###

Media Contact:

Victoria Moore

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

vmoore@largemouthpr.com

(919) 417-8037