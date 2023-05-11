ALAN seeks nominations for Humanitarian Logistics Awards

The disaster response nonprofit group American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) has opened nominations for its annual awards for groups and professionals that provide extraordinary supply chain relief efforts, calling for nominations from the industry.

“Many don’t realize how great a role the commercial supply chain community plays in facilitating and supporting humanitarian relief efforts,” ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton said in a release. “These awards were created to shine a light on that generosity and to honor our industry’s most selfless companies and individuals. While ALAN works closely with a lot of these organizations to aid disaster relief efforts, there are still many others that we won’t be made aware of – and able to honor – unless someone takes the time to nominate them.”

The group’s seventh annual Humanitarian Logistics Awards will collect nominations through June 25 through a link on ALAN’s website, and will announce the winners this fall at the annual CSCMP Edge Conference, to be held in Kissimmee, Florida, from October 1-4.

The awards are open to any logistics professional, academic, organization, or department. They are awarded in four categories, each of which can have multiple honorees:

• Outstanding Contribution To Humanitarian Logistics

• Employee Engagement

• Research And Academic Contributions

• Lifetime Achievement

See ALAN’s website for a full list of rules and nomination criteria.



