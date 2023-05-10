90% of Mother's Day Flowers Arriving at Miami International Airport

Miami, Florida (May 9, 2023) – Realterm’s on-airport warehouse at Miami International Airport plays a crucial role in handling some of the 90% of Mother's Day flowers imported into the U.S. With more than 900 million flower stems being transported on over 2,000 trucks from the facility in the two weeks prior to Mother’s Day, Realterm’s 50,000 square foot warehouse provides a unique and colorful vantage point.

Realterm’s specialized warehouse maintains a controlled temperature of 35 degrees Fahrenheit and a humidity level of 65%, guaranteeing the optimal preservation of the delicate flowers. From the warehouse the flowers are carefully and quickly loaded into cargo trucks to make their way across the United States.

The significance of these specialized warehouses extends beyond the floral industry, as they play a critical role in serving as vital storage facilities for pharmaceuticals, food, and various other perishable goods that depend on and require appropriate environmental conditions. These facilities are imperative in preventing any disruption to the cold-storage supply chain and safeguarding the overall quality of the cold-stored goods.

