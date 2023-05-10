ORBIS Corporation Welcomes Thomas Estock as Director Of Sustainability

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — May 9, 2023 — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced Thomas Estock as its new director of sustainability. The position will focus on furthering sustainability efforts throughout the company, while helping customers improve their sustainability performance and meet their ESG goals with reusable packaging.



“I am excited to join ORBIS and lead the company’s programs and initiatives to achieve and exceed our sustainability goals,” Estock said. “ORBIS has a strong commitment to sustainability, which is ingrained in our culture, and I look forward to collaborating with the executive team and cross-functional stakeholders to develop and implement programs, protocols and strategies that will benefit the environment, our communities, our customers and our employees.”



As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to minimizing its impacts while creating holistic value for its stakeholders through reusability, innovative product design, and optimization of its operations and material usage.



At its core, ORBIS has long provided reusable packaging solutions that drive a circular economy through strategic supply chain partnerships for leading companies.



“We are thrilled to have Thomas join our team as director of sustainability,” said Norm Kukuk, president at ORBIS Corporation. “His extensive experience in environmental, health, safety and sustainability management will be invaluable in helping ORBIS achieve and exceed its sustainability objectives and reinforce our leadership in sustainable business practices.”



Estock joins ORBIS with three decades of broad and diverse experience in industrial, environmental, health, safety and sustainability management. Estock will be responsible for developing, implementing, maintaining and identifying continuous improvement opportunities of ORBIS’ environmental, social and governance programs and strategies, while supporting ORBIS and its stakeholders to achieve their sustainability objectives and goals. He will also work closely with internal stakeholders to identify, establish and track key performance indicator data to help support our customers with sustainability reporting (e.g., Global Reporting Initiative, Carbon Disclosure Project, EcoVadis, etc.) and Menasha Corporation’s “30 by 30” goal. This enterprisewide goal includes reducing water usage by 10%, landfill waste by 10% and total emissions by 10% per production ton, by 2030.