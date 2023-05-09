Southeastern Freight Lines’ Florence Service Center Celebrates 70 Years of Service

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 9, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 70 years of quality without question service at the Florence, South Carolina service center.

Located at 1421 West Darlington Street, the service center opened for business in June of 1953 with a handful of dock doors and one associate. Since then, the facility has grown to 67 dock doors and 60 associates.

“We are grateful for all the Florence associates who have helped serve our customers over the past 70 years,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations at Southeastern. “It is because of our people – past and present – that our great company has established a strong presence in the Florence market, and we are looking forward to continuing to innovate our operations and cultivate new and existing partnerships in the decades to come.”

Over the years, the service center has given back to the Florence community, most recently as part of Southeastern Serves, a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate. Florence associates have donated time and resources in partnership with organizations such as The Miracle League, which provides children with mental and physical disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime – baseball.



The Florence service center was the third service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.