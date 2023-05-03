Accenture teams with Blue Yonder on supply chain transformation

As companies continue efforts to transform and reinvent their business processes, the consulting firm Accenture on Tuesday announced a partnership with supply chain technology provider Blue Yonder to help clients increase their adoption of modern, connected supply chains.

According to the partners, the deal could help users to fuel profitable growth and optimize costs, while doing good for people and the planet.

The collaboration combines Accenture’s expertise in data integration, interoperability, and industries with Blue Yonder’s supply chain platform for planning, fulfillment, and delivery. Specifically, Accenture cloud-native platform engineers and industry experts will work with Blue Yonder to engineer, define, validate and build new solutions on the Blue Yonder Luminate Platform. The companies will take the solutions and offerings to market together to joint clients, leveraging Accenture’s delivery experience.

“Companies have invested heavily in their supply chains to boost inventory and capacity. Now they must focus on building resilience and agility to drive growth and profitability,” Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s group chief executive – Technology and chief technology officer, said in a release. “With the strategic expansion of our decades-long relationship, Accenture will work with Blue Yonder to design and build new solutions to provide clients with the supply chain of the future – which is less centralized, more modular and enabled by digital technology.”



