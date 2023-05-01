Avidbots Releases First Floor-Scrubbing Robot Built for Industrial Spaces

KITCHENER, Ontario---Avidbots, one of the world’s leading robotics companies, announced today the launch of Neo 2W, the first cleaning robot designed specifically for warehouses and manufacturing environments to improve cleaning quality, efficiency and productivity.

Warehouses and factories present unique and challenging environments for robots, given floor debris, dynamic activity and frequent layout changes. In collaboration with industrial customers, Avidbots developed Neo 2W to alleviate common issues, resulting in a more consistent clean with less downtime and unnecessary human intervention. Neo 2W increases cleaning efficiency, allowing companies to reallocate labor to other higher-value tasks.

“The release of Neo 2W comes at a timely moment when 3PL and manufacturing companies are looking for solutions that bring the highest operational efficiencies,” said Faizan Sheikh, CEO and co-founder at Avidbots. “With the use of Neo 2W, companies are able to combat labor supply challenges and automate the time-consuming, labor-intensive task of keeping their facilities clean.”

Neo 2W is an exclusive AI and hardware configuration that helps the robot keep cleaning without human intervention. Its Debris Driver, Bulk Navigator and Advanced Obstacle Detection (AOD) bring a unique set of features designed for industrial settings, combatting debris found on the warehouse floors, navigating around obstacles, both large and small, and optimizing the cleaning path of the warehouse floor for maximum performance:

- The Debris Diverter limits the impact of debris on Neo by diverting debris, protecting the wheels and reducing risks of clogs in the vacuum hose and tank.

- The Bulk Navigator utilizes advanced localization algorithms, allowing the robot to clean in the most dynamic and challenging environments.

- Advanced Obstacle Detection identifies and avoids obstacles on the floor including pallets and forklift/pallet mover tines through machine learning capabilities.

“Neo 2W is the result of extensive involvement from customers based on their experiences using autonomous robots in warehouse settings. Avidbots gathered feedback, tested prototypes in real-life scenarios and utilized this data to deliver a truly purpose-built robot,” said Sheikh. “Given this robust process, we’re able to deliver even greater value to industrial customers. For instance, the focused solution delivers more cleaning productivity – up to 42,000 square feet per hour – due to Neo 2W’s unique ability to maneuver in challenging warehouse environments.”

In addition to Neo 2W’s unique features, the robot includes industrial-strength, swappable batteries that deliver six hours of cleaning on a single charge. Neo 2W also includes Home Base, which ensures the robot can start and return from any location, and other standard safety features, such as leading-edge 3D cameras, lasers and sensors to avoid collisions, and direction-indicating safety lighting.

Facility managers also can leverage Neo’s remote assistance, in-depth reporting and analytics, as well as real-time monitoring through the Avidbots Command Center.

About Avidbots

Avidbots is a robotics company with a vision to make robots ubiquitous to unlock humanity’s potential with a hyperfocus on autonomous cleaning. Their groundbreaking product, the Neo autonomous floor scrubbing robot, is deployed around the world and trusted by leading facilities and building service companies. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kitchener, ON, Canada, Avidbots offers comprehensive service and support to customers on five continents. Avidbots is backed by top global venture capital firms, including Jeneration Capital, BDC Capital, BMO Capital Partners, GGV Capital, Golden Ventures, Golden Vision Capital, Kensington Capital Partners, Next 47, Nicola Wealth, SOSV and True Ventures.

For more information, visit Avidbots.com.

