Walmart pushes “Store Assist” tool with Infosys partnership

Retail giant Walmart will collaborate with the digital services and consulting firm Infosys to accelerate the rollout of its “Store Assist” tool, which enables other retailers to provide omnichannel experiences such as pickup, delivery, and ship from store.

Walmart developed the technology for its own use, but has been working with partners to offer it to companies across the retail spectrum. In January, the company announced it would work with cloud enterprise software vendor Salesforce to make its Walmart Commerce Technologies and Walmart GoLocal applications available through Salesforce AppExchange.

Likewise, Infosys will now work with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers integrate the cloud-based Store Assist technology into their existing Commerce or order management service (OMS) platforms.

Since the Store Assist app is built on the same fulfilment technology that Walmart stores leverage, it let retailers optimize their own in-store fulfilment by increasing picking accuracy, speed, and efficiency, Walmart says. It can also enhance worker productivity for store associates through order queueing, multi-order batch picking, and prioritized pick paths. And it supports a handoff between employees and customers, whether they're picking up orders in-store or curb side, having them shipped, or getting last-mile delivery.

"To navigate an increasingly complex supply chain and serve the modern intelligent shopper the way they want, retailers are looking for innovative ways to deliver seamless omni-channel experiences with convenient fulfilment options. Infosys is proud to work with Walmart Commerce Technologies to enable retailers to implement Store Assist, thereby improving digital retail experience for customers and store employees," Karmesh Vaswani, Infosys’ EVP & Global Head – Consumer, Retail & Logistics, said in a release.







