Armstrong Transport Group Appoints Cameron Ramsdell as Chief Executive Officer

Armstrong Transport Group (“Armstrong,” or the “Company”), a leading non-asset-based logistics provider, today announced that it has appointed Cameron Ramsdell as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ramsdell, a seasoned logistics executive, succeeds Brian Mann, who will continue an active role with the Company as Chairman of Armstrong’s Board of Directors and will support Mr. Ramsdell, Armstrong and the Company’s leading agent network.

Mr. Ramsdell will be responsible for setting strategy and accelerating the Company’s top goals, including continuing to execute its strategic plan to increase market share through expanded service offerings, investing in technology and developing and retaining high-performing agents and brokers to continue the strong growth of the Armstrong network. Mr. Ramsdell brings more than 15 years of logistics operations, sales and technology leadership to Armstrong, having most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Emerge, a freight procurement platform and has extensive professional experience in the third-party logistics (“3PL”) industry. He also led multiple divisions of a top five large asset-based carrier and held multiple senior leadership roles at Coyote Logistics, a leading supply chain and freight logistics company, including serving as Chief Technology Officer.

“We are thrilled to bring in Cameron as CEO to support Armstrong’s exciting next chapter of growth,” said Mr. Mann. “Cameron understands our Company’s business model, the value of our agent network and the vast growth opportunities in front of us, and I believe he is the perfect person to lead our business going forward. I am such a believer in what we have built and what we are building at Armstrong and I am committed to supporting Cameron and Armstrong during the transition and beyond in any way I can.”

Added Mr. Ramsdell, “I am so excited for the opportunity to join the Armstrong team. Armstrong is uniquely positioned to grow into one of the largest and most differentiated transportation companies in the industry. Brian’s leadership has been critical to Armstrong’s success over the past decade and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him during the transition and through his role as Chairman.”

“We believe Cameron is the right choice for Armstrong to continue accelerating its growth objectives,” said Jason Schmidly and Al Welch of Carousel Capital, an investor in Armstrong. “We are confident that he will help Armstrong enhance its technology platform and continue expanding the Armstrong network, while also bringing in a unique and new perspective as an experienced industry leader. We would also like to thank Brian for his contributions to Armstrong over the past nine years. We are fortunate to have him continue his involvement with Armstrong and look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

About Armstrong Transport Group

Armstrong Transport Group is a leading non-asset-based logistics provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more than 15 years, Armstrong has provided solutions for moving and managing freight in a complex and evolving marketplace. The service-centric, technology-forward company excels at connecting shippers and carrier partners through its 60,000+ multimodal carrier network. With its proprietary technology platform and integrated tools, Armstrong saves money for shippers, increases earnings for carriers, and creates efficiencies for freight agents. Recognized as a Top 25 Freight Brokerage in North America, Armstrong’s top-tier logistics experts are located across 150 freight agent offices. For more information about Armstrong Transport Group, visit www.armstrongtransport.com.