Trucking Company Increases Capacity with New Terminal in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Rock Island, Illinois (4/18/2023) - Dohrn Transfer, a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, is expanding its presence in Wisconsin with the opening of a new terminal in Fond du Lac. The new facility, which doubles the size of the company’s existing location in Oshkosh, will also feature 30,000 square feet of warehouse space, and a new mechanic shop.

“This is a significant milestone for our company and we are excited to bring our top-quality services closer to our customers in Fond du Lac and the surrounding areas. Our new terminal will allow us to streamline our operations, improve our efficiency, and better serve our customers’ needs,” said Heather Dohrn, EVP/Chief Commercial Officer.

The new terminal will have 26 dock doors, double that of the company’s existing location. Features include a range of modern amenities and cutting-edge technology, including a spacious dock area and real-time shipment tracking. The new mechanic shop will allow the company to provide fast and efficient repairs, routine maintenance, and emergency services for its trucks and trailers. The 30,000 square foot, high bay, heated public warehouse has high ceilings to maximizes space for pallet storage.

Dohrn Transfer Company is expected to take ownership of the Fond du Lac terminal in May. Customers continue to gain access to Dohrn’s extensive network of 22 terminals and 450 equipment units across the Midwest.

The new address will be 736 Morris Street Fond Du Lac, WI, less than 22 miles from its previous location.