Matrix Design Introduces Data-Rich Cloud Application for OmniPro® A.I. Collision Avoidance System

NEWBURGH, IN. April 17, 2023 – Matrix Design Group, a leading provider of technology for industrial and mining safety and productivity, has introduced a web-based cloud application for its award-winning OmniPro®collision avoidance system that provides warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing plants with detailed data that can help make their facilities safer. OmniPro’s innovative application of Visual Artificial Intelligence (Visual A.I.) and machine learning enables line-of-travel, crosswalk and blind-spot pedestrian and vehicle alerting for mobile equipment. Its new cloud application logs and analyzes a wide range of data related to zone breach notifications that can be used to identify safety hazard areas. This critical information can serve as a basis for improving facility safety, including adjusting workflows, improving layouts and identifying additional training needs.

“Operations recognize that prevention is the most effective strategy for combatting industrial accidents,” said Mark Stanton, Vice President of Industrial Sales and Business Development. “Those with safety initiatives will see OmniPro’s Visual A.I. system as an indispensable tool in providing the alerting and data resources to help help protect workers and equipment.”

The OmniPro system, which works without personal wearable devices or tags, not only “sees” and identifies people and hazards, alerting with visual and/or audible alerts, it also photographs and reports on zone breaches. Its new cloud dashboard presents: real-time, full-data capture with analysis; average daily breaches per machine; trending breaches over time; event graphs, and images time-stamped for Alert and Warning Zone breaches.

Through its Visual A.I. object recognition technology, OmniPro has been taught to identify and report on a library of “objects,” including people, vehicles, equipment, stop signs and pedestrian signs. The user can select what objects will be included, whether to integrate with the machine or operate as alert-only, and whether the alert will be visual or audible. Additionally, depending on the operation’s needs, OmniPro’s wireless solution can trigger a stop sign, pedestrian light, voice alert or crossing arm.

Cloud application reports can filter breaches by zone type and type of event, e.g., person or fork truck. SMS or text messaging alerting is available if an event occurs.

OmniPro’s cost-effective and customizable solution can be adapted to match any operating environment through its programmable field-of-view zone grid configuration tool, which enables it to meet the safety requirements of different operations. Each system operates independently and is easy to install.

“Management needs to understand what’s going on in the facility so they can take action, generate reports or provide other data that allows the mobile equipment operator, pedestrians and the facility, to be as safe as possible,” says Stanton. “OmniPro makes that possible.”

The system’s cloud-based subscription model also reduces IT expenses and provides 24/7/365 access for any authorized user. The data collected by OmniPro can be shared with other systems using APIs (application processing interfaces) and is highly useful for near-miss reporting programs.

OmniPro received the 2020 U.S. National Institute for Occupational Health & Safety Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovations Award.

For more information on OmniPro, visit www.MatrixTeam.com/OmniPro.

About Matrix Design Group, LLC

Matrix is an ISO 9001 certified designer, developer and marketer of safety and productivity technology for use in mining and industrial applications. Its innovative, industry-leading systems include proximity detection, collision avoidance, networks/communications/tracking, mine atmospheric monitoring, lighting and cameras. Headquartered in Newburgh, Indiana, Matrix has offices in Lexington, KY, Johannesburg, South Africa as well as Emerald, Queensland and Singleton, New South Wales, Australia.

