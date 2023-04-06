General Motors Names DB Schenker a 2022 Supplier of the Year

Miami FL, April 6, 2023 – General Motors recognized DB Schenker as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this week.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from General Motors," said DB Schenker Americas CEO, Michael Fahy. "We are proud of our strong partnership with GM and our ability to support its global supply chain operations with a focus on inbound material delivery. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality logistics solutions and services to our customers."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

---

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities. www.DBSchenker.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

____

Image - from Left: Mike Fahy, CEO Region Americas, DB Schenker; Renee Wawrznski, Executive Director of Global Logistics and Containers, GM; Thorsten Meincke, Board Member for Ocean and Air Freight, DB Schenker.