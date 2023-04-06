CargoX wins best Cross-Border Trade Software System of the Year Award

CargoX has co-won Best Cross-Border Trade Software System/ Technology Solutions Provider of the Year Award from the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) United Kingdom, and the Center for Digital Trade & Innovation (C4DTI).

In recognition of their achievements, CargoX's goal of making trade cheaper, simpler, faster, and more sustainable has positioned them at the forefront of their field of electronic bill of lading and electronic trade document services. By using their services, companies can stop sending paper trade documents with couriers and harvest the potential of digital ledger technology.

As the voice of business at the intergovernmental level, the ICC represents 45 million companies and 1 billion employees in more than 100 countries. The Center for Digital Trade & Innovation (C4DTI) is a public, private partnership led by industry and supported by the government. Its core mission is to accelerate the digitalisation of UK trade, the implementation of open systems based on common international standards and a digital trade system that is paperless, sustainable and secure.

The ICC C4DTI Digital Trade Conference saw over 900 registered attendees from 40+ countries over the three days.

Over 100 industry leaders gathered at the prestigious Lincoln's Inn on the evening of April 5th to celebrate excellence in digital trade. On behalf of CargoX, the award was received by Mr Bojan Čekrlić, CargoX COO.

“I'm delighted to be a part of this evening and to have the possibility to accept the award from ICC United Kingdom on behalf of CargoX. Thank you for the award, and thank you for the wonderful evening. Big shout out and congratulations to our co-winner edoxOnline as well!”

Bojan Čekrlić, COO at CargoX

About CargoX

The CargoX Platform for Electronic Trade Document Transfer helps governmental entities and economic operators worldwide exchange electronic trade documents instantly and cost-efficiently in the supply chain, finance, manufacturing, trading, energy, and services industries. More than 104,000 companies trust the CargoX Platform with their trade documents. CargoX is authorized as the blockchain document transfer gateway service provider to the Government of Egypt. The platform is approved by the IGP&I clubs.