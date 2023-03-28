Emerson’s New Flushing Ring Design Reduces Maintenance and Improves Differential Pressure Measureme

Emerson’s New Flushing Ring Design Reduces Maintenance and Improves Differential Pressure Measurement Accuracy

Rosemount 319 Flushing Rings with integrated valves eliminate onsite assembly to reduce installation time

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (March 28, 2023) – Today Emerson introduced the Rosemount™ 319 Flushing Ring with valve-integrated design, ensuring accurate differential pressure measurement and lower maintenance suitable for a wide range of differential pressure applications.

Available in Traditional and Compact options, the new Rosemount 319 Flushing Rings provide a process-to-seal connection and allow for faster diaphragm seal maintenance without disconnecting them from process flanges.

Both versions of the Rosemount 319 Flushing Rings come pre-assembled including the flushing ring, matching valves, and connections, allowing technicians to commission devices faster by eliminating the need to procure and assemble components onsite. Rosemount 319 Flushing Rings are factory leak-tested so users can mount products to vessels right out of the box. When installed, diaphragm seal maintenance is significantly faster without compromising safety while reducing stocked inventory and management of multiple vendor piece-parts. Version-specific features include:

 The Rosemount 319 Traditional flushing ring design utilizes a flow-through cleaning action and can be sized to fit almost any application. Configurations are offered with a choice of ball valves, needle valves or gate valves, and in multiple materials, flange types, sizes, and ratings.

 The Rosemount 319 Compact flushing ring design removes residual buildup quickly, cleaning five times faster over 30% more surface area and 50% fewer leak points than other flushing rings. Assemblies accommodate a wider range of applications due to their smaller footprint for accurate differential pressure measurement in applications that have limited space for flushing ring installation. Configurations are offered with needle valves and in multiple materials, flange types, sizes and ratings.

“Rosemount 319 Flushing Rings with integrated valve assemblies are designed to eliminate procurement and onsite labor cost,” said Nicole Meidl, product manager, Emerson. “Products can be commissioned faster and more efficiently, and DP level seal systems can be easily accessed for future maintenance with reduced shutdown timelines. Efficiencies like these reduce risk, cost and complexity for our customers.”

