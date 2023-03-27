Propel Software named "Strong Performer" in Forrester Wave Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propel Software, creators of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today announced it has been named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Product Lifecycle Management For Discrete Manufacturers, Q1 2023. The report by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, gave Propel the highest scores available in the “Performance” and “Supporting Products & Services” criteria within the Strategy category. Per this report, a score of 5.0 in these criteria indicates the score is “superior relative to other vendors in the evaluation”.

Forrester identified, researched, and analyzed the 10 most significant PLM providers for discrete manufacturers across 35 criteria related to Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Based on those criteria, the Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. The evaluation authored by George Lawrie, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, reported, “Propel benefits from complementary products and services that are superior to those of others in the evaluation...”

“We’re thrilled to be identified as a ‘Strong Performer’ in our inaugural submission. We continuously challenge innovative companies to think differently about how they design, develop, sell, and service products,” said Ross Meyercord, CEO of Propel. “Solving tomorrow’s business challenges requires organizational collaboration around a single product thread using clicks, not code to facilitate quick work, smart decisions, and fast results. We believe this value-based approach to products is what sets Propel apart from each of the other vendors.”

Unlike standalone PLM solutions that address siloed business challenges, Propel’s PVM platform enables a broader set of stakeholders to collaborate across the entire product lifecycle, including sales, marketing, and service. Teams looking to shorten go-to-market cycles work in parallel to create resilient supply chains and launch products faster. Built natively on Salesforce, Propel empowers fast-paced, innovative B2B and B2C companies to unify teams, processes, and information so everyone collaborates, from concept to customer, to create and launch profitable products that engage customers for life.

Download The Forrester Wave™: Product Lifecycle Management For Discrete Manufacturers, Q1 2023 here.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized multiple times as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, Propel is built on Salesforce and drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.