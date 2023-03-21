Radial Announces the Opening of Second Fulfillment Center in Indianapolis, Indiana and Selects Geek+

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, the leader in eCommerce solutions, today announced its partnership with Geek+, the global leader in robotic solutions for logistics, to provide automation and robotics for its new 601,045 square-foot fulfillment center in Indianapolis, Indiana. The new state-of-the-art facility, located at 8838 East County Road, will enable Radial to support high-volume order fulfillment for a well-known clothing and apparel brand. By implementing nearly 200 P800 autonomous mobile robots (AMR), Radial will ensure seamless eCommerce fulfillment operations while creating over 100 new jobs for the local community.

As the eCommerce industry continues to grow, efficient and effective fulfillment is critical for retailers and brands to remain competitive. Radial is committed to staying ahead in this changing landscape and continuously improving its offerings to clients. The Geek+ robots at the new fulfillment center demonstrate Radial’s dedication to providing innovative and cutting-edge fulfillment technologies and services to clients while providing an opportunity for residents to build robust careers in the booming world of eCommerce fulfillment.

"We are thrilled to open our second fulfillment center in Indianapolis, expanding our North American footprint and increasing our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences with the deployment of Geek+’s autonomous mobile robots," said Esteban Gutierrez, Vice President of Fulfillment Operations at Radial. "What sets us apart is our commitment to constantly push the boundaries of innovation and technology. With the new center and Geek+’s robots, we're continuing to invest in eCommerce fulfillment, ensuring that retailers partnering with Radial can scale their operations in a cost-effective and efficient manner. We're excited to partner with Geek+ and explore new ways to drive agility and innovation across our network. We're also proud to create new jobs in the local community of Avon, Indiana with the opening of this facility and provide individuals the opportunity to start a career in eCommerce.”

Geek+’s P800 is a goods-to-person AMR designed for warehouse automation that uses advanced sensing technologies to navigate and move around the warehouse without any human intervention. The P800 is part of the Geek+ Picking System, which closes the gap between the goods and the person, enabling efficient order compilation. The P800 can transport pallets and bins weighing up to 1000kg and can move at a speed of up to two meters-per-second when fully loaded. Geek+’s goods-to-person AMR utilizes AI to optimize picking efficiency and increases storage capability with the least amount of robots possible, ensuring rapid ROI. The implementation of Geek+’s P800 robots and their picking system in Radial’s new fulfillment center will serve to enhance capability, efficiency and accuracy in warehouse operations.

“We are very pleased to advance and deepen our partnership with Radial. Building on our success together in Europe, Radial and Geek+ can now provide replicable, standardized solutions to Radial’s North American customers with even greater deployment speed,” said Rick DeFiesta, EVP of Sales & Solutions, Geek+ America.

With this new facility and technology implementation, Radial continues to support the booming eCommerce industry by delivering orders in a timely and seamless manner. Radial's new fulfillment center in Indianapolis is now accepting applications for full-time positions, including Outbound and Inbound Fulfillment Associates, Operations Supervisors, Operations Managers, and more. To learn more about these job openings and to apply, visit Radial’s career page.

About Radial:

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in eCommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. With our personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

