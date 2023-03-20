Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Rick Montgomery to Service Center Manager in Waco, TX

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 20, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Rick Montgomery has been promoted to service center manager in Waco, Texas.



Montgomery started his career at the Fort Worth service center in Texas as a front-line leader. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Garland, Texas.



“Rick is a natural leader with a great track record of serving both our internal and external customers. He demonstrates his commitment to modeling our culture, facilitating operational growth and creating financial strength for our company in the manner he leads a team,” said Jim Jones, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “I look forward to the leadership he will provide our dynamic team at the Waco service center.”



Montgomery and his wife, Chauntelle, are excited to relocate to Waco, Texas and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.



