Troy Container Line Unveils New Branding, Website Alongside Completed HQ Renovations, Ongoing Techno

Troy Container Line, one of the world’s largest American-owned Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCCs), has a new look honoring and modernizing the company’s tradition built from trust.

The rebrand is anchored in a bold, iconic logo and maritime color palette combining Troy Container Line’s early and latter colors. Simplistic, yet strong typography conveys Troy’s stability for nearly four decades in business, while abstract graphics inspired by swell lines and nautical maps put a creative spin on the ocean freight industry.

With the rebrand comes a new website designed to simplify the experience for customers seeking to log in, get quotes, track shipments, and check sailing schedules. Troy Container Line worked with New Jersey marketing and advertising agency Netwave to reimagine and recreate its visual identify for the future.

Troy Container Line’s investment in its brand stems from its success through the uncharted territory and stormy economy over the past several years. In 2022, Troylines renovated its Red Bank, NJ global headquarters to accommodate over 30-percent growth in staff and reinvigorate the workplace. The open office floor plan prioritizes collaborative space to solve complex shipping challenges. Murals throughout the office pay homage to Troy’s history that began on the industrial Brooklyn, New York waterfront and New York Harbor before the company relocated to its current location in Red Bank in 1996.

The company also spent 2022 making significant IT enhancements, leading to the implementation of new operating systems for the FCL Export and Import units. The foundation laid by the internal upgrades will now allow for streamlined communication and API connectivity between Troy Container Line and its customers, centralized through the new and user-friendly website.

“Our teams and systems are working more efficiently than ever,” said Michael Troy, CEO at Troylines. “The company is truly and thoughtfully modernized, as captured in our updated branding, while maintaining and building on the high level of customer service that our clients and agents know us for.”

To learn more about Troy Container Line and see the newly unveiled brand, website and user experience, visit www.troylines.com.