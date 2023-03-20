Conductix-Wampfler Launches New Charging Contact Solution for the AMR, AGC & AGV Markets

Nano+ Charging Solution Latest Launch in Comprehensive, Competitive Product Line

OMAHA (March 20, 2023) – Conductix-Wampfler, a leading global manufacturer of mobile electrification and data transfer systems for industrial machinery, today announces the roll-out of its Nano+ charging contact solution. The new compact product is crafted with proven components that maximize available workspace and helps automated robot owners and operators increase efficiency, boost throughput and optimize revenue.

“Across manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, robotic, shuttle and amusement park applications, automation is the new industry standard,” stated Panos Gamvroudis, Product Manager at Conductix-Wampfler. “A core component of this automation is having the right charging infrastructure in place. At Conductix, we’re uniquely positioned to solve these charging challenges because we offer all the energy and data transfer technology components under one roof. We have the technical knowledge, consultative approach and product range to keep businesses moving.”

Nano+ pushes technology advancements for charging solutions to the edge with its industry-leading features, including:

• Three distinct pre-determined amperage settings (25A, 50A and 75A ampacities)

• Full copper chamfered edge to minimize wear and tear

• Internal shunt design that facilitates seamless customer installation

• Extended lifespan that’s rated for up to one million cycles

• UL583 recognized component

• Mounting applications for floor, wall, side or bottom

• Competitively priced and readily available with a minimal lead time

“The new Nano+ product is our latest advancement in the space but builds on a long history of charging expertise and innovation,” continued Gamvroudis. “We were able to build on our already-established, comprehensive and competitive product line and expand it to cater to the AGC, AMR and AGV markets. We’re eager to see how Nano+ transforms daily operations in these verticals.”

The Conductix-Wampfler team will exhibit the new solution in Chicago from March 20-23, 2023, at ProMat. Attendees interested in learning about optimized robotics charging and the role charging infrastructure plays in operational efficiency can stop by Booth S434 during show hours.

For more information, visit www.conductix.us.

About Conductix-Wampfler

Conductix-Wampfler is a leading global manufacturer of mobile electrification and data transfer systems for industrial machinery. It designs, manufactures, and installs/services a wide range of conductor bar systems, transit conductor rails, slip ring assemblies, inductive power transfer (IPT®) systems, cable festoons, spring-driven cable reels, and motor-driven cable reels. It also offers an array of crane controls, including push button pendants, radio remote controls, and bumpers. Conductix-Wampfler’s field-proven products safely and reliably operate in the most demanding industrial applications. For more information, visit www.conductix.us.

