Nexterus Continues Strategic Growth by Adding Sales Execs Across the Country

New Freedom, PA. – March 16, 2023 – Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces an ongoing strategic initiative to grow the company with investments in the right people, processes, and technology. Nexterus wants to add seasoned sales executives nationwide to continue growing the national sales team as the company enters new markets and offers new services. Nexterus has already hired several new team players to handle sales in the Baltimore and Indianapolis areas.

“Nexterus is growing, and we need qualified sales executives to join our team to help with further growth and expansion,” says Chris Schramm, Director of Sales and Accounts at Nexterus. “While we have hired a few executives, we are looking to hire a few more who are capable of driving continued growth through amplified sales and go-to-market activities.”

To join the Nexterus team, sales executives must have the following:

• A hunter sales mentality to identify and connect with potential new customers.

• Experience with building and managing a robust sales pipeline of qualified leads.

• Experience presenting to C-level executives.

• The ability to win multiple pieces of business per month in the assigned territory, construct proposals and statements of work for prospective clients, and assist in onboarding new client engagements.

Most recently, Nexterus added Mark Luttrell as a Strategic Account Executive in Baltimore. Mark has over 15 years of experience in business development at technology companies. This is Mark’s first supply chain position, but his sales skills and excellent customer service will easily transfer to his new job at Nexterus.

Another executive that joined the team is Sarah Kelley as Account Executive in Indianapolis. Sarah is exceptional at expanding and maintaining business operations through excellent customer service. Previously, Sarah was an Account Manager at Paschall Logistics.

“Our extensive list of solutions for small to medium-sized businesses has fueled growth in our business,” adds Schramm. “We offer many supply chain and logistics solutions that can be used in various industries, combined with our 'Gold Standard' customer service, which sets us apart from the competition."

Nexterus has offices in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Indianapolis, and Houston and is looking to add to its sales team in those areas. The company plans to open sales offices in key markets in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Salt Lake City. Nexterus will open offices on the west coast in later 2023 or early 2024, with plans for international expansion by 2025.

To apply for a position at Nexterus, check out our Career Opportunities page at https://www.nexterus.com/all-things-nexterus/career-opportunities/.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).