CarriersEdge Adds Netradyne’s AI Powered Fleet Safety Solutions to Dashcam Integration System

NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 15, 2023 – CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, and Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety solutions, today announced a new collaboration. Netradyne’s Driver•i® is now integrated with the CarriersEdge online training automation system, which allows Netradyne customers to automatically assign, and track required CarriersEdge safety and compliance training courses based on events and behaviors captured by the Driver•i device.



Netradyne’s Driver•i is an innovative vision-based fleet safety camera platform built to reinforce good driving behavior. CarriersEdge offers access to nearly 200 interactive online driver training modules through its monthly subscription package and provides innovative management and reporting functions through its platform. Training courses are offered as full-length orientation, shorter refresher, and remedial titles, and as standalone knowledge tests.



“We’re thrilled to combine our industry-leading AI powered safety technology with CarriersEdge’s latest online driver training features,” said Adam Kahn, Chief Business Development Officer, at Netradyne. “This integration is a next-level solution for fleets that take safety seriously. By automatically assigning custom-tailored driver training programs it simplifies the driver coaching process and ensures drivers are getting feedback reflective of their behavior, ultimately making our roadways safer.”



This integration will allow fleets to better simplify training practices and improve driving behavior. Using a simple drop-down menu, administrators can create as many rules as needed, specify the type of driving behavior, and set trigger thresholds and periods. The integrated solution allows for cascading levels of training intervention based on the number and frequency of driver events. Rules are fleet configurable and can be changed at any time. In addition, the CarriersEdge platform documents training and coaching, which reflects the carrier’s efforts and dedication to consistently improving safety, providing proof in the case of litigation.



According to Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, assignments can be a combination of content including classroom, online courses, surveys, even policy documents, allowing for flexible learning and progressive interventions that match behavior severity and frequency. Once drivers complete the assignments, details are mailed directly to administrators and managers, providing updates on training scores, and completion status.



“Dashcam technology is rapidly evolving thanks to advancements in machine learning, edge computing, and AI. As a result, fleets have more information available at their fingertips to evaluate driving behavior in real-time,” said Jazrawy. “Correcting unsafe driving practices is a multi-step process that starts with identifying problems drivers are having and implementing solutions to help prevent the issues from reoccurring. This integration is a feature carriers can use to better streamline their remedial training practices and improve driving behavior. In addition, having solid evidence of driver training is increasingly more important in today's highly litigious environment.”



Ryan Johnson, Director of Safety, who oversees Halvor Lines’ safety programs expects this integration to be a useful new feature for the company. "At Halvor Lines, protecting our drivers is paramount," said Johnson. "By combining Netradyne's Driver•i data and CarriersEdge library of safety and compliance courses, this integration will streamline safety coaching by automating training assignments based on the driver’s dash camera events. It will also document these training efforts showing we’re doing what we can to improve driving behaviors and reinforce safe driving practices.”



Netradyne is the latest fleet safety solutions provider to add the CarriersEdge dashcam event integration to its platform. Three other industry-leading providers recently deployed this integration, with more expected to be added in the coming months.



About CarriersEdge:

CarriersEdge is a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry. With a comprehensive library of safety and compliance courses, supported by advanced management and reporting functions, CarriersEdge helps over 2,000 fleets train their drivers without sacrificing miles or requiring people to come in on weekends. CarriersEdge is also the creator of the Best Fleets to Drive For program, an annual evaluation of the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry, produced in partnership with Truckload Carriers Association.



About Netradyne, Inc.:

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance through core technologies like positive recognition while setting commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture to take their business to the next level.