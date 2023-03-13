Stryten Energy Launches New M-Series and E-Series Industrial Battery Portfolio

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, has unveiled new simplified product names and labels for its premium line of industrial batteries and chargers. A complete list of the new product names can be referenced on Stryten's website.



“Stryten Energy is committed to helping our customers find the right energy storage solution to meet the unique requirements of their application,” said Dan Autey, Executive Vice President, Commercial, at Stryten Energy. “Our new simplified product names are designed to help our dealer partners and customers easily navigate our expanding portfolio of material handling and back-up power batteries and chargers.”



The introduction of the M-Series and E-Series lines of batteries organizes Stryten’s products by application and technology, which will help customers easily navigate the company’s comprehensive portfolio of battery and charger technologies offered through the Motive Power and Essential Power divisions.



M-Series encompasses Stryten’s portfolio of motive power batteries, chargers and performance management tools used for material handling, railway, military and other industrial applications.

E-Series encompasses Stryten’s portfolio of essential power batteries, chargers and racking systems used for stationary backup power in the telecommunications, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), railway, utility and renewable industries.

Stryten Energy inCOMMAND™ energy performance management software offers decision support, fleet management and IoT optimization software for dealers and end users who want to design and deploy the latest battery and charger technologies.



To experience the new Stryten Energy M-Series branding and Stryten Energy inCOMMAND energy performance management software in person, visit our booth #252 at the upcoming ProMat tradeshow in Chicago March 20-23, 2023.



The rebranding of GNB Industrial Power to Stryten Energy and the updated product names rounds out a successful period of transformation for the company. In the past 18 months, the company made three strategic acquisitions to add new advanced lithium-ion and vanadium redox flow battery technologies to its energy storage chemistry portfolio and vertically integrated the supply chain for engineered energy components to answer capacity needs of the battery market. Stryten Energy is well-positioned to meet the increased demand for domestically manufactured clean and sustainable energy storage solutions to help ensure energy security and independence in the United States.



Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.