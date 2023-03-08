Descartes Announces Top Descartes MacroPoint Carriers Worldwide for the First Half of 2023

ATLANTA, Georgia and LONDON, United Kingdom, March 8, 2023 -- Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the top carriers worldwide using its Descartes MacroPoint™ real-time freight visibility solution to provide industry leading tracking compliance and on time performance across a high volume of freight. Carriers were evaluated based on having integrated Descartes MacroPoint with their transportation management system or telematics system and having achieved a level of compliance and volume among the top 1% of our carrier network during the second half of 2022.

“After a period of historical upheaval in the transportation industry, our team at Integrity Express Logistics is honored to be recognized as one of the top Descartes MacroPoint performers. The solution has played a critical role in helping us keep pace with evolving shipper visibility needs,” said Eric Arling, COO/CTO, Integrity Express Logistics (IEL) Freight. “Collaborating with a leading logistics technology provider like Descartes allows us to add value by delivering reliable load visibility to our clients while allowing our team members to provide customized shipping solutions throughout the North American market.”

Descartes MacroPoint is a multimodal visibility platform designed to help shippers, freight brokers and third-party logistics companies (3PLs) gain better visibility to their freight operations and shipments. The platform allows for increased control and management of the supply chain—with more efficient and high-quality data to improve communication and decision-making. Using Descartes MacroPoint, companies can enhance customer service, increase distribution efficiency, better collaborate with customers, suppliers and carriers, and minimize the impact of disruptions and late delivery penalties. Learn more at www.macropoint.com and connect with Descartes MacroPoint on LinkedIn.

“The global transportation marketplace relies on the consistent performance of carriers to keep the flow of goods and information moving,” said Andrew Wimer, Director of Operations at Descartes. “We recognize how valuable carriers are that consistently execute shipments and provide tracking information. Our Descartes Top Carrier program highlights those carriers achieving the highest standards of customer service and operational excellence using Descartes MacroPoint.”

