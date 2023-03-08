Baltimore Aircoil Company at IIAR 2023 Conference

Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (BAC) will showcase its leading products at the International Institute for Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR) 2023 Conference from March 12th to 15th in Long Beach, CA. Join BAC at their Technomercial presentation, “Cool(ing) Ideas for a More Sustainable World” and visit Booth #346 to learn about their innovative products, including the CXVT Evaporative Condenser XE models, the Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser, the TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Condenser, and the TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System.

Developing and offering sustainable products is a cornerstone of BAC’s environmental, social, and governance commitments. Dave Anderson, Strategic Account Manager for BAC, will showcase these efforts on Tuesday, March 14 from 10:30 to 11:00 AM with an exclusive Technnomercial, “Cool(ing) Ideas for a More Sustainable World.” This presentation will cover how environmentally friendly approaches to heat rejection play a crucial role in building a sustainable future, and also help cut costs and facilitate compliance for organizations across the board.

At Booth #346, BAC will highlight its CXVT Evaporative Condenser featuring XE (Extreme Efficiency) models which provide the lowest cost of ownership. On average, these models are 3X more efficient than the minimum requirements of ASHRAE 90.1-2013 and 2X more efficient than the requirements of CA Title 24. BAC will also feature the forced draft Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser and TrilliumSeries™ products including adiabatic condensers and fluid coolers.

In addition, BAC will demonstrate the corrosion and leak protection delivered by the TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System. With an enhanced warranty, end users can have confidence that the basin of their condenser is protected by this superior material of construction, even in harsh environments.

BAC looks forward to welcoming visitors to its booth and presentation to discuss sustainable and cost-effective approaches to heat rejection. For more information on Baltimore Aircoil, visit http://www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.