Candor Expedite Offers New, Complimentary Report

Plano, Texas – (March 7, 2023) – Candor Expedite, Inc., a transportation leader known for its ability to exceed expectations with time-sensitive shipments, announced a new exclusive report that takes a hard look at the expedited shipping world – valued at almost $263 billion in 2020, and predicted by analysts to exceed $450 billion by 2030.

Shippers, manufacturers, and carriers are all dealing with a perfect storm of issues today, coming on the heels of a pandemic that has turned the world upside down –

✔ Supply chain shortages and delays

✔ Driver and labor shortages

✔ High fuel costs

✔ Rising Inflation

✔ Manufacturing delays due to COVID-related shutdowns in China

✔ Constraints in key raw materials and resources as a result of the war in Ukraine

✔ Explosive demand from a booming e-commerce environment.

“While expedited has always been considered a “dirty little secret” in the transport world, a smarter strategy is to treat expedited as the “hidden gem” that it truly can be, and to think of expedited carriers as essential,” said Candor Expedite’s CEO Nicole Glenn. “That’s why we created this free report for people serious about improving their operation,” she added.

About Candor Expedite

Candor Expedite is a transportation leader known for making its customers heroes by delivering creative, fast, effective, and sustainable solutions for time-sensitive and white glove shipments. Founded in 2017 by industry veteran Nicole Glenn, Candor Expedite is a proud, certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC), privately-held and operated with headquarters in Plano, Texas, and offices in Joliet, Illinois and Kansas City, Kansas. Visit Candor at www.candorexp.com.