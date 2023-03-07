New VP of Sales & Marketing Sets Growth Plan for Bonded Logistics

CHARLOTTE, NC (March 7, 2023) – Bonded Logistics, a provider of integrated third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, announces that supply chain industry veteran D’Artis Jones has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this newly created role, Jones has been tasked with setting an aggressive plan to significantly grow the company’s revenue by the end of 2025.

“We are thrilled to have D’Artis join Bonded in this leadership capacity,” says Scott Carr, President and Co-owner of Bonded Logistics. “His experience and expertise are just what we were looking for with this new position. In just a few short months, he has helped us set a strategic direction for each of our business units. I feel very confident about the potential to reach the lofty goal that we have set to grow this company.

Bonded Logistics operates 13 buildings and 2.7 million sq. ft. of space across North Carolina and South Carolina with over 400 employees. It focuses on integrating its three business units – warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation brokerage – to provide customized supply chain solutions for local, national, and global brands across a wide variety of industries.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead the sales and marketing team at Bonded,” states Jones, who brings over 15 years of third-party logistics experience to the company. “Our long-term growth objectives may seem aggressive, but I’m very confident that we have the leadership, staff, and resources to not only accomplish but exceed our targets.

“First and foremost, our biggest focus will be to service and grow our existing client base. When it comes to new business, we will continue to look at integrated logistics solutions that encompass all three business units and provide clients with the most value to their supply chain. On the warehousing side, we have also set a direction to go after dedicated operations that require longer-term commitments and 50,000 sq. ft. or more of warehouse space. Success in each of these areas will allow us to reach our targets and beyond.”

Prior to joining Bonded, Jones previously served as Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Covenant Logistics where he led a team of high-performing sales professionals, implementing account management principles to drive growth for strategic clients. Before that, he held various sales, operations, and engineering positions for companies such as DHL and D&B Schenker. Jones reports to Dave Jesse, Chief Operating Officer at Bonded Logistics.

“D’Artis has quickly gotten up to speed with our company’s sales and marketing efforts,” states Jesse. “His experience in the third-party logistics industry as well as what he has accomplished in similar previous roles makes him an excellent choice for this position. From the moment he was hired, he has stepped right in to help us secure several new clients to keep our facilities full. We can’t wait to see what we can all accomplish with this long-term growth plan.”

About Bonded Logistics

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C with over 2.7 million sq. ft. of facility space spread across 13 locations in NC and SC. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation brokerage to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 50 years in business in 2022, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative, and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com.