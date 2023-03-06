PeakLogix Announces the Expansion of Its Systems Sales Team

MIDLOTHIAN, VIRGINIA (March 6, 2023) — PeakLogix is excited to announce the expansion of its team
with the addition of three new Systems Sales Engineers: Matt Virkler, Adam Stegeman, and Scott Presley.
This expansion establishes a stronger presence in the US Midwest as this geographical segment
continues to grow rapidly for PeakLogix. Presley, Virkler, and Stegeman each join the company after
previously holding positions in applications engineering with a supplier of automated storage solutions and
material handling systems.
Prior to joining PeakLogix, Presley led a sales team for five years and grew his region threefold. Preceding
his sales role, Presley procured 15+ years of experience in various operational leadership roles across
disciplines such as quality, engineering, sales, and supply chain. Presley holds a BS in Industrial
Engineering from the University of Illinois.
Virkler joins the company after working as a Sales Application Engineer in the material handling industry
for 2½ years, where he grew his territory through new customer acquisition throughout Indiana and
Michigan. Prior to his material handling experience, Virkler served in several customer-facing and
engineering application development roles, where he successfully nurtured his existing client base,
created customer-focused solutions and grew market share. Virkler earned his bachelor’s degree in
Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University Northwest.
Stegeman has worked in material handling sales for 3½ years and has enjoyed top-line sales achievement
in North America. Stegeman also spent seven-plus years in the 3D printing industry, starting and growing
a successful firm where he led sales, business development, and application engineering for a portfolio of
clients across the Midwest. Stegeman holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Minnesota State
University, Mankato.
“PeakLogix is looking forward to expanding further into the Midwest region by adding Virkler, Stegeman,
and Presley to the team,” said Robert Giberson, President of PeakLogix. “The three each bring a unique
mindset to PeakLogix, and they each offer a depth of knowledge about the challenges that our clients
experience and how our solutions can benefit their operations,” he added.
###
About PeakLogix
PeakLogix is an Alta Material Handling company offering an extended portfolio of products and services
that drive efficiencies for our clients and partners. PeakLogix has been a material handling systems
integrator providing complete material handling and storage solutions since 1989. From initial needs
analysis to design, installation, training, and support, PeakLogix has helped thousands of manufacturing
facilities, distribution centers, and warehousing operations become more profitable through innovative
solutions. To learn more, visit www.PeakLogix.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Glenn Moore, VP Marketing & Corporate
Communications, Alta Material Handling, at (248) 449-6700, x1806 or email glenn.moore@altg.com.
