Coyote Logistics Taps Bettaway Beverage Distributors for Carrier of the Year Honors

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – MARCH 6, 2023 – Bettaway Beverage Distributors, a leading provider of dedicated local and regional trucking delivery services in the Northeast, has been recognized by Coyote Logistics as a 2022 Carrier of the Year.

Coyote Logistics is one of the nation’s largest providers of freight brokerage and third-party logistics services, connecting shippers and carriers worldwide and arranging the movement of more than 10,000 shipments every day. Coyote’s technology-rich solution supports a broad portfolio of multi-modal transportation services, including truckload, less than truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean and cross-border.

“We’re honored to receive this distinguished recognition from Coyote Logistics,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway. “Their knowledge and collaboration underpin a great working relationship which keeps us in touch with their teams and enables Bettaway to effectively respond to customer needs with reliable, safe capacity and consistent on-time service.”

Vaccaro noted that this was Bettaway’s second carrier of the year award from Coyote, having also been so honored in 2020. “We don’t stand on our laurels,” he emphasized. “A relentless pursuit of supply chain excellence keeps us driven and focused.”

Coyote works with hundreds of trucking service providers and thousands of shippers. The annual carrier of the year program identifies the “best of the best,” evaluating trucking providers on key performance metrics including equipment quality and availability, responsiveness, on-time pickup and delivery, consistent transit time, claims, safety, data quality, overall customer service and support.

“We are excited to share the winners of our 2022 Carrier of the Year awards,” said Ryan Rusnak, VP of Carrier Sales and Operations at Coyote Logistics. “While we recognize the contributions that every carrier in our network makes every day, it's important to recognize the carriers that go above and beyond for our customers every year. We'd like to congratulate and thank all of the carriers in our network that went the extra mile last year. We look forward to continued shared success."

About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and PalletTrader South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of some 500 facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Bettaway also is the founder and operator of PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first collaborative eCommerce marketplace for online posting, buying, selling and delivery of white wood pallets. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.

About Coyote Logistics: Coyote Logistics is a leading global third-party logistics provider that combines a diverse, centralized transportation marketplace matching more than 10,000 shipments every day. Coyote offers a comprehensive multi-modal solutions portfolio — including truckload, less than truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean, and cross-border — with data intelligence and market insights to help empower our customers’ business growth in a rapidly changing world. Coyote became a UPS company in 2015, adding to our expanding portfolio of global services. Headquartered in Chicago, Coyote has more than 3,000 employees operating in 19 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.coyote.com