Bettaway Beverage Distributors Earns Carrier of the Year Recognition from Schneider Transportation

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – AUGUST 3, 2022 – Bettaway Beverage Distributors, a privately owned company which provides integrated logistics and just-in-time trucking services, has been recognized by Schneider Transportation Management for exemplary service performance supporting Schneider’s truckload brokerage operations.

Schneider Transportation Management is the freight brokerage division of Green Bay, WI- based Schneider, a premier provider of nationwide truckload freight transportation and logistics services. The company operates one of the trucking industry’s largest and most sophisticated freight brokerage operations, working with hundreds of third-party carriers, arranging and managing truckload moves among thousands of customers and carriers daily across North America.

In its annual carrier of the year program, Schneider evaluates participating truck lines providing a variety of services. Carriers are measured on key performance metrics such as equipment availability and responsiveness, flexibility and agility in solving problems, on-time pickup and delivery, consistent transit time, claims, data quality and overall communication and customer service support.

Bettaway won recognition as the top-performing mid-sized truckload contract carrier. The Schneider relationship at Bettaway is led by Igor Katsman, vice president of operations.

“Schneider is one of the industry’s most respected and innovative providers of transportation and logistics services,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway. “They demand consistently reliable and cost-effective service. This award is a testament to our Bettaway team and its ability to dependably meet Schneider’s high standards of performance.”

About Bett-A-Way Beverage Distributors: South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network, with specific expertise in beverage distribution. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a beverage variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management, as well as supply chain consulting services. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.

