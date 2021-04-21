Bettaway Beverage Distributors Named as Carrier of the Year by Coyote Logistics

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – APRIL 21, 2021 – Bettaway Beverage Distributors, a privately owned company which provides integrated logistics and just-in-time trucking services, has been recognized by Coyote Logistics as a 2020 Carrier of the Year.

Coyote Logistics is a leading global third-party logistics provider that connects shippers and carriers around the world to move more than 10,000 shipments every day. Coyote’s reputation for superior service and industry expertise adds to their broad portfolio of multi-modal solutions, including truckload, less than truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean, and cross-border, to deliver on the unique needs and challenges of today’s shippers and carriers.

Its annual carrier of the year program evaluates participating truck lines on a variety of key performance metrics, such as equipment availability and responsiveness, on-time pickup and delivery, consistent transit time, claims, safety, data quality, overall customer service and support.

“Coyote Logistics is one of the industry’s most respected and successful transportation brokerage operations,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway. “We are pleased that the Bettaway team was able to deliver on Coyote’s high standards of performance and meet the needs of their shipper-customers with consistent quality service. Considering that Coyote works with thousands of trucking providers annually, we’re proud to be recognized as one of their elite performers for 2020.”

About Bett-A-Way Beverage Distributors: South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management, as well as supply chain consulting services. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.

About Coyote Logistics: Coyote Logistics is a leading global third-party logistics provider that combines a diverse, centralized transportation marketplace matching more than 10,000 shipments every day. Coyote offers a comprehensive multi-modal solutions portfolio — including truckload, less than truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean, and cross-border — with data intelligence and market insights to help empower our customers’ business growth in a rapidly changing world. Coyote became a UPS company in 2015, adding to our expanding portfolio of global services. Headquartered in Chicago, Coyote has more than 3,000 employees operating in 19 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.coyote.com