Bettaway Beverage Distributors Named a 2023 Carrier of the Year by Arrive Logistics

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – APRIL 17, 2024 – Bettaway Beverage Distributors, a leading provider of dedicated local and regional trucking delivery services in the Northeast, has been recognized by Arrive Logistics as a 2023 Carrier of the Year.

Austin, TX-based Arrive Logistics is one of the nation’s largest providers of multimodal freight brokerage, transportation management and logistics technology solutions and services. A $2.3 billion revenue enterprise, Arrive has over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network.

“There's nothing more rewarding than being recognized for a job well done,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway. “This honor is a testament to our team’s skill, hard work and superior service. We are proud to share similar values with Arrive Logistics around teamwork and collaboration, establishing an enduring partnership that helps us excel and continuously improve our performance.”

Arrive works with some 70,000 trucking operators in its network. Bettaway was one of 20 service providers singled out as the “best of the best.” Arrive ranked its carriers of the year on a variety of criteria including equipment quality and availability, responsiveness, on-time pickup and delivery, consistent transit time, claims, safety, data quality, overall customer service and support.

“Selecting just 20 outstanding performers from our portfolio of thousands of carriers was no easy task,” said Blair Blake, Vice President of Carrier Strategy for Arrive Logistics. “Bettaway consistently raised the bar. There were many instances throughout the year where they reinforced our trust in them and earned the respect of our customers by stepping up with winning solutions when same-day pickup or delivery disruptions occurred.”

“We also appreciate their support for our shared values off the road,” Blake said, noting that Bettaway collaborated with Arrive on a special project for Wreaths Across America, moving loads of wreaths from the Northeast down to a Florida cemetery to honor fallen soldiers. “Professional partnerships like this are special, and we feel fortunate to work with the Bettaway team.”

About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and PalletTrader South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of some 500 facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Bettaway also is the founder and operator of PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first collaborative eCommerce marketplace for online posting, buying, selling and delivery of white wood pallets. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.

Media contact: Gary Frantz, Bettaway, gary@gnfcomms.com, (925) 594-1434.

About Arrive Logistics - Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with $2.35 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Fast Company, Fortune, Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers. At Arrive, “We Deliver, So You Can.”