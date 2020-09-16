Bettaway Beverage Distributors Named as Carrier of the Year by C. H. Robinson

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 – Bettaway Beverage Distributors, a family-owned company which provides integrated logistics and just-in-time freight transportation services, has been named by C.H. Robinson as one of 14 trucking companies honored for superior performance in its annual Carrier of the Year awards.

Bettaway was honored as the top-performing carrier in its category. The program recognizes carriers that “go above and beyond by displaying the highest level of service, embracing technology and establishing reliable and enduring relationships with C.H. Robinson,” the company said.

The program evaluates carriers on a number of key performance metrics, including equipment availability and responsiveness, on-time pickup and delivery, consistent transit time, claims, data quality, overall customer service and solution innovation. Candidates for the award were nominated by their C.H. Robinson carrier representatives.

“Bettaway’s team provides incredible value through their dedication to efficient business practices and the strong relationships they have built with our team,” said Bruce Johnson, C.H. Robinson’s vice president of capacity development. “We want to celebrate the accomplishments of those contract carriers that allow us to provide reliable, high-quality capacity to serve our customer base.”

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious recognition from one of the transportation and logistics industry’s most respected companies,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway. “C.H. Robinson has been a great partner that embraces innovation and provides exceptional support that drives our joint success.”

Vaccaro cited as key to its award, a unique relationship between the companies.

“In the past, we found ourselves across the table, competing for business,” Vaccaro noted. “In this case, we chose a path of working together. We jointly created a collaborative solution, leveraging Bettaway’s state-of-the-art fleet, data, segment expertise and quality service, with C.H. Robinson’s industry-leading technology and supply chain expertise, to deliver a best cost/service model to the client.”

“It’s been a win-win, and it introduces a collaborative solution which we believe generates significant new value for our customers,” concluded Vaccaro, who added that by being part of C.H. Robinson’s Carrier Advantage™ program, it provides the Bettaway fleet with additional options for quality loads to fill back-haul lanes, and helps to optimize equipment and network utilization.

South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management, as well as supply chain consulting services. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.