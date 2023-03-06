Yellow selects Optym’s RouteMax to optimize P&D operations

Dallas, TX, February 21, 2023 — Optym, a leader in optimization & AI solutions for trucking, announced today that Yellow, one of the largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers in the US, has selected Optym’s RouteMax product to optimize pick-up and delivery operations and improve driver satisfaction. Implementation begins in January 2023 with the full rollout across the entire network spanning its 300+ terminals expected by the end of 2023.

“At Yellow, we’re highly focused on integrating our multiple networks into one single and optimized network to offer greater speed and efficiency for our customers,” Yellow’s VP of Application Development Greg Rupp said. “As we are designing and rolling out our new network, we are looking for ways to streamline our local operations as well. Yellow is using Optym’s HaulPlan product to design one integrated network and optimize linehaul operations. We have now extended our partnership to include pickup and delivery operations; thus, optimizing the end-to-end movement of shipments across our network.” He further added, “we expect this partnership to result in a better experience for our employees, drivers and customers, and add significant value for our shareholders.”

RouteMax provides LTL carriers with a single system for planning, scheduling, managing, and reporting on deliveries and pick-ups:

Route optimization creates routes that meet all operational constraints, while reducing the number of drivers needed and miles driven.

Intelligent dispatching saves precious time through a data-driven approach to rapidly assign single or multiple pick-ups to the best drivers considering all operating constraints.

Smart driver app improves driver satisfaction with intuitive workflows, minimal data entry. Constant re-optimization of stops makes drivers more efficient.

“We did a thorough due diligence to select the right pick-up and delivery solution for Yellow. We found Optym’s RouteMax solution is developed specifically to meet the needs of LTL carriers. RouteMax’s pilot project demonstrated the tremendous value that RouteMax can create for Yellow in reducing our costs and empowering our planners and dispatchers to make better decisions,” Bobby Strickland, Yellow’s Vice President of Strategy and Performance said. “Indeed, Optym’s RouteMax will help us by improving pick-up and delivery operations with faster and more effective route planning, more efficient routes, and improved productivity. All of this should be a net positive for both our employees and our customers.”

“We are indeed honored that Yellow has chosen us to be its partner in bringing operational efficiencies to its pick-up and delivery operations,” Optym’s Director of Routing Solutions Rambabu Yadlapalli said. “Our team is committed to working closely with Yellow’s operations and IT teams to ensure a smooth implementation process to help Yellow achieve its goals.”

About Optym

Optym powers some of the largest and most complex networks in the transportation business by delivering the most efficient optimization solutions available. With over 20 years experience, Optym delivers easy-to-use optimization and AI software to LTL and truckload companies to manage their operations. Optym products save customers millions of dollars annually.

For more information about Optym’s LTL offering, visit http://www.optym.com/ltl.

About Yellow Corp.

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn. and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

To learn more about Yellow’s services, visit myyellow.com.