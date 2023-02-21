Hytrol Wins 11 Awards at 2023 American Advertising Awards

JONESBORO, Ark.—Hytrol Conveyor Company was among those recognized at the 2023 American Advertising Awards (ADDY) Gala on Friday, February 17. The event was held at the Cooper Alumni Center and hosted by the Northeast Arkansas chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF).

Hytrol’s marketing team took home 11 awards by the end of the evening. The company received five Gold ADDYs, five Silver ADDYs and the Judges’ Choice Award which was selected from all contest submissions. Submissions included commercials, online videos, posters, and art installations published by the team in 2022.

“This kind of recognition for the team is well-earned,” said Marketing Manager Paige Phillips. “At the end of the day, they do valuable work with the goal of supporting Hytrol with professional and effective marketing. I am proud to be associated with a team of such tremendous professionals, and proud to be at a company whose leadership trusts and supports us.”

Marketing professionals, agencies, and students from around the region submit advertising elements to be evaluated by judges. Judging for the awards is done by four marketing industry experts, selected by the AAF, from outside the marketplace who have different backgrounds and areas of expertise within the marketing field.

Trystan Dorton, Multimedia Specialist, said, "The quality of work from our whole team has been outstanding this year, and I attribute most of that to our leadership and the team dynamic." Dorton said the array of work the Hytrol marketing team has produced over the past year shows how the strengths of each team member work together to create quality pieces.

Brand Facilitator Shelby Madden said, “Last year, Hytrol celebrated 75 years in business. Our team worked incredibly hard to honor our history in new and innovative ways, and I believe we achieved that goal successfully. We produced great work the way we always do: together.”

The Hytrol Marketing Department is led by Marketing Manager Paige Phillips and also includes Marketing Facilitator Aaron Reddick, Public Relations Specialist Robyn Garrett, Marketing Coordinator Jami Pate, and Corporate Communication Specialist David Wofford. Workhorse Creative Productions, LLC is a creative partner with the group and contributes to special projects.

The Hytrol advertising pieces that received recognition are as follows:

Judges’ Choice – Hytrol Convention 75-Year Magazine (Design) – Trystan Dorton and Shelby Madden

Gold – Hytrol Convention 75-Year Magazine (Design) – Trystan Dorton and Shelby Madden

Gold – Hytrol 75th Anniversary (Branded Content Campaign) – Hytrol Marketing Team and Workhorse Creative Productions, LLC.

Gold – Who We Are Video (Internet Commercial) – Hytrol Marketing Team

Gold – Convention Intro Hype Video (Internet Commercial) – Trystan Dorton

Gold – Hytrol Founders History Video (Internet Commercial) – Hytrol Marketing Team and Workhorse Creative Productions LLC.

Silver – Hytrol Convention Logo (Logo Design) – Shelby Madden

Silver – Loberg Day Logo (Logo Design) – Trystan Dorton

Silver – Hytrol Convention (Single Event Execution) – Shelby Madden

Silver – Convention Installations (Multiple Installations) – Shelby Madden and Trystan Dorton

Silver – Hytrol Convention 75-Year Magazine (Copywriting) – Aaron Reddick and Paige Phillips



About AAF:

The American Advertising Federation is made up of the nation’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies across the country. The organization has a national network of more than 150 local clubs representing 30,000 advertising professionals; and more than 170 college chapters with 4,000 student members.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.