ProMat 2023: TGW presents the Future Fulfillment Center

(Grand Rapids, 20 February 2023) TGW Logistics Group will highlight its Future Fulfillment Center – how it works, how users can benefit from its advantages, and what technology it uses – at the ProMat supply chain solutions tradeshow in Chicago from March 20-23. To promote the continuous development of this innovative ecosystem, the company invests heavily in technology, structures, and its employees.

There is a fundamental difference between today's warehouses and the Future Fulfillment Center: the system of the future is not only highly automated, but also and above all, operates proactively. This means that it fulfills tasks independently, optimizes processes, and is constantly learning. At the same time, it offers maximum adaptability and thus relieves the center supervisor’s workload. For example, in the future, staff scheduling wouldn’t be handled by employees, but would be carried out by intelligent software tools via data processing. These tools will also control performance in an energy-efficient and low-wear manner and will anticipate consumption behavior.

CUSTOMER BENEFITS, FLEXIBILITY, PROFITABILITY

TGW is constantly working to further develop the Future Fulfillment Center and its modules, which range from user-friendly software to intelligent mechatronics to a digital twin. There are three central goals in this regard:

• Greater customer benefits: operating the system shall require significantly less time and effort, allowing customers to focus entirely on their core business.

• Greater flexibility: customers shall be in a position to increase their adaptability and react flexibly to changes in the market or in their business models.

• Greater profitability: system performance shall be adapted to the required availability, thus increasing profitability by minimizing staffing, reducing wear, and decreasing energy consumption.

It's not just the geopolitical situation that is unpredictable: changes in economic sectors also complicate things. Faster delivery promises and rising service levels also continue to drive these developments, while demographic change exacerbates the shortage of qualified personnel. "Anyone investing in a new warehouse automation system is seeking flexibility, efficiency, and fitness for the future – and collaboration with partners that they can trust 100 percent," emphasizes Harald Schröpf, CEO of TGW Logistics Group.

TRANSPARENT, SELF-LEARNING, AND SELF-HEALING

The credo of the Future Fulfillment Center is therefore: Spotlight on customer benefits. Hallmarks will include full data transparency, self-learning, and self-recovery. Initially, relevant data are gathered and used for a digital representation. The system then learns through information analysis, and it uses real-time data for optimizations. It proactively corrects malfunctions and autonomously reports potential sources of error.

FOCUSING ON SUSTAINABILITY

The fulfillment center of the future is based not only on modern robotic technology that increases profitability and addresses the labor shortage, but also on the three pillars of sustainability. "Our basic principle is that each system must be planned and implemented in an ecologically, economically, and socially acceptable manner," insists Harald Schröpf. In order to fulfill this promise, TGW is constantly optimizing its supply chain and developing more sustainable products.

In order to keep building up the Future Fulfillment Center and related technology, TGW consistently invests in research and development. According to CEO Harald Schröpf, "We invest approximately 4.5 percent of our annual revenue, which is significantly more than many of our competitors. At the moment, there are over 750 specialists working in the areas of software, digitalization, and innovation at TGW."

LEARN MORE AT PROMAT

TGW North America will be sharing information on the Future Fulfillment Center at ProMat in Chicago, March 20-23. On Tuesday, March 21, they will be hosting a press conference on the topic at their booth (#S1503) at 10:30 am Central Time.