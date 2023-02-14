PRIMARY FREIGHT SERVICES, INC. CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF SUCCESS AND GROWTH

BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 – Primary Freight Services, Inc. (PFS), an industry-leading integrated logistics services provider, is celebrating 25 years of offering customized solutions to over 100 countries. Providing world-class support for customers, employees, and the community, with a deep understanding of the global markets, has allowed PFS to persevere over the last quarter of a century.

Founded in 1998 by siblings John Brown and Kathy Hogan, PFS started with a team of four people and today employs 70 team members in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. PFS’s unique approach to business provides the flexibility, creativity, and personalized service of a smaller firm with the resources of a major organization.

“This milestone is dedicated to our incredible team. I’m a genuine believer in taking care of your employees and they’ll take care of business,” said John Brown, CEO of Primary Freight Services Inc. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together in 25 years. PFS remains as committed to the continued wellbeing of our employees and partners as we are to the company’s growth and success.”

PFS was founded on the primary principle of providing global reach with a personal touch and has maintained a work environment rooted in trust and personal growth. Today, that sentiment is reflected in personnel retention rates, with many employees celebrating over 20 years with the company. This long-standing knowledgeable workforce offers industry-leading insights and shows PFS truly is the exception to the rule in time where workplace retention has become exceedingly rare.