Yale nabs 2022 GOOD DESIGN Award for fully integrated lithium-ion lift truck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 14, 2023) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces its three-wheel integrated lithium-ion forklift, the ERP040VTL, is the recipient of a 2022 GOOD DESIGN Award. Yale engineered this lift truck around a fully integrated lithium-ion battery pack, to optimize both form and function. Designing the truck with an integrated lithium-ion battery in mind not only allows the ERP040VTL to realize the advantages of this advanced electric power source - like zero emissions, no battery maintenance, full power until depletion and fast charging - it also delivers key productivity benefits:

• Ergonomics: An open-space design increases operator freedom to position feet and makes for easy entry and exit, maximizing comfort and convenience to help propel productivity.

• Stability: A repositioned center of gravity enhances drive quality and improves truck handling in corners for greater operator confidence and performance.

Overall, the truck’s ergonomic design and power features can help increase productivity by up to 5%, based on VDI 2198, a standard for comparing technical details of industrial trucks.

“In addition to the design benefits, manufacturing lift trucks around a fully integrated lithium-ion battery helps alleviate headaches for warehousers who might otherwise retrofit their trucks to accommodate lithium-ion, and would need to jump through hoops of identifying, purchasing and installing the necessary aftermarket components,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “That emphasis on providing a more comprehensive solution by integrating tech in our trucks extends throughout Yale offerings, including our other warehouse innovations like telematics and operator assist systems.”

To learn more about the ERP040VTL, visit https://www.yale.com/en-us/north-america/3-wheel-electric-forklift-trucks/erp040vtl/.

About the GOOD DESIGN Award

For more than seven decades since its inception, The Chicago Athenaeum continues the organization of the program to create a revived awareness about contemporary design and to honor products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

GOOD DESIGN® remains the oldest and the world’s most recognized program for design excellence worldwide.

