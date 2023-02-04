Norfolk Southern train derailment sparks blaze in Ohio

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are evacuating their homes today while a large fire continues to burn after a freight train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed at the location along the Ohio-Pennsylvania state border.

The crash involved about 50 cars in a train hauling freight from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, news reports said.

In a statement released today, Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said it had responded to the wreck. “We mobilized our teams immediately, and personnel are currently on-site coordinating closely with local first responders. We will share more details as they become available,” the company said.

No injuries have been reported, but local officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire town of roughly 5,000 people, and an evacuation order for those within one mile of the train crossing at James Street, according to published reports.

On Saturday, firefighters from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia were continuing to fight the blaze while the Red Cross is helping evacuated residents and the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality.

Note: Photo courtesy CBS News.



