Norfolk Southern train derailment sparks blaze in Ohio

Residents evacuated as firefighters from PA, OH, and WV respond to 50-train-car wreck

norfolk southern fogmnxawqamay6x.jpeg
February 4, 2023
Ben Ames
No Comments

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are evacuating their homes today while a large fire continues to burn after a freight train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed at the location along the Ohio-Pennsylvania state border.

The crash involved about 50 cars in a train hauling freight from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, news reports said.

In a statement released today, Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said it had responded to the wreck. “We mobilized our teams immediately, and personnel are currently on-site coordinating closely with local first responders. We will share more details as they become available,” the company said.

No injuries have been reported, but local officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire town of roughly 5,000 people, and an evacuation order for those within one mile of the train crossing at James Street, according to published reports.

On Saturday, firefighters from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia were continuing to fight the blaze while the Red Cross is helping evacuated residents and the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality.

Note: Photo courtesy CBS News.


 

 

Rail
KEYWORDS Norfolk Southern
Benames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

Recent Articles by Ben Ames

Industry calls on Congress to deliver bipartisan supply chain legislation

Energy prices to stay high in the near term, SGS Maine Pointe says

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing