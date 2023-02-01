VARGO® Promotes COO and President, Bart Cera, to CEO

HILLIARD, Ohio (February 1, 2023) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has promoted Bart Cera to CEO with over 16 years in leadership roles with the company including COO and President.

Prior to his time at VARGO®, Cera spent much of his career in the financial sector as a certified public accountant and earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Bowling Green State University. Cera first joined the VARGO® team in 2006 as CFO/COO at a time when the company was experiencing exponential growth and looking to hire a seasoned financial and operational mind to help organize the business. While his initial contribution relied largely on his finance expertise, Cera quickly found his footing in the materials handling, automated equipment and systems integration spaces and today, he is a seasoned advocate for VARGO®’s approach to solving fulfillment challenges and their unique warehouse execution software, COFE®.

In 2019, after over a decade with VARGO®, Bart was promoted to President and COO. Since then, the worldwide impact of Covid-19 and overall trends in the retail industry have allowed Cera to lead VARGO® to unprecedented success with significant industry interest and record-setting peak volumes across clients.

With Bart’s promotion to CEO, current CEO Mike Vargo will step into the role of Chairman of the Board. “I speak for myself and the board when I say that VARGO® has prospered under Bart’s guidance and we have full confidence he will continue to bring record-breaking growth to us and our world-class clients,” said Vargo. “His background, institutional knowledge and leadership qualities are key to continuing our growth as we look to the future.”

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors, and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

