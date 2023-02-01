Realterm acquires Northern New Jersey industrial outdoor storage facility



Annapolis, Md. (January 30, 2023) – Realterm announces the acquisition of 20 Jackson Road, an industrial outdoor storage facility with a 6,960-square-foot warehouse in Totowa, New Jersey. Situated on 3.0 acres, the property has a fully paved and lit yard with two points of ingress and egress.



“Northern New Jersey is one of the most highly sought-after markets in the country by both investors and users,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm. “20 Jackson Road’s location, layout and acreage make it a desirable option for tenants looking to service Northern New Jersey that do not need to be in the Meadowlands or Port markets.”



20 Jackson Road offers an efficient and functional shape, allowing users to maximize operational efficiency. Realterm plans to update the LED lighting in the warehouse, add a ramp to enable drive-in capabilities as well as make asphalt repairs. The property offers easy access to the Lincoln Tunnel and George Washington Bridge as well as to I-80, NJ-3, I-280 and I-95.



“Strong demand for outdoor storage facilities persists in the New Jersey market from a wide array of user types” said Mitch Arthur, East Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “This acquisition is the latest example of Realterm's strategy of acquiring and operating well-located, high-flow-through properties in top national markets.”



Highlights of 20 Jackson Road include:

• Square feet: 6,960 square feet

• Land area: 3.0 acres

• Dock-Doors: 3

• Access: I-80, NJ-3, I-280, I-95, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, George Washington Bridge, Port of Newark and Newark Airport





Torsten Thaler, Steve Shoemaker and Tom Tucci represented Realterm and facilitated the transaction.



An image of 20 Jackson Road can be found here.





About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets across five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end, core-plus fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) Series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe.

